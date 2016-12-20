The local company has been awarded a $2.1 million state contract to provide virtual-reality simulators for use-of-force training to police officers throughout Arizona. Tempe company VirTra awarded $2.1 million Arizona contract for police simulators The local company has been awarded a $2.1 million state contract to provide virtual-reality simulators for use-of-force training to police officers throughout Arizona.

