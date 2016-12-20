Marijuana use is up among Arizona teenagers and about one in five high school seniors said they drove under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days, according to survey results released Tuesday. Survey: Marijuana use up, alcohol consumption down among Arizona teens PHOENIX -- Marijuana use is up among Arizona teenagers and about one in five high school seniors said they drove under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days, according to survey results released Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.