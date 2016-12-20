Survey: Marijuana use up, alcohol consumption down among Arizona teens
Marijuana use is up among Arizona teenagers and about one in five high school seniors said they drove under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days, according to survey results released Tuesday. Survey: Marijuana use up, alcohol consumption down among Arizona teens PHOENIX -- Marijuana use is up among Arizona teenagers and about one in five high school seniors said they drove under the influence of marijuana in the past 30 days, according to survey results released Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC