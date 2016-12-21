Storm that brought snow to Flagstaff now leaving Arizona
The National Weather Service also says Sunday that the Prescott area also received about eight inches of snow from the storm. At midday Sunday, one lane of eastbound Interstate 40 near Williams was blocked to move away vehicles that crashed there the previous night.
