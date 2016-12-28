Serious crash closes SR 347 between Phoenix and Maricopa Authorities closed the highway between Phoenix and Maricopa after a serious crash on Wednesday afternoon. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iFJWRB A serious crash on State Route 347, the main thoroughfare between Phoenix and Maricopa, shut down the highway near Riggs Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.