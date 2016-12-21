Seasonal Warfare: Democrats Prefer 'Happy Holidays' but Republicans Insist on 'Merry Christmas'

That's what the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute claims the Unites States is: The PRRI recently released a poll confirming the popular notion that Democrats have a problem with the words "Merry Christmas," while GOPers insist on the salutation. PRRI's survey of 1,004 adults in early December shows that 66 percent of Democrats prefer that store workers greet folks with a "Happy Holidays" during the yuletide season, while 67 percent of Republican respondents say businesses should use "Merry Christmas."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.