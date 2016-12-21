Seasonal Warfare: Democrats Prefer 'Happy Holidays' but Republicans Insist on 'Merry Christmas'
That's what the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute claims the Unites States is: The PRRI recently released a poll confirming the popular notion that Democrats have a problem with the words "Merry Christmas," while GOPers insist on the salutation. PRRI's survey of 1,004 adults in early December shows that 66 percent of Democrats prefer that store workers greet folks with a "Happy Holidays" during the yuletide season, while 67 percent of Republican respondents say businesses should use "Merry Christmas."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|15
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 20
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC