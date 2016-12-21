San Luis police step up street patrols again
The San Luis Police Department is assigning additional patrol officers to the streets not only to prevent drunken driving ahead of the holiday weekend, but to ensure motorists are observing all other traffic laws, police spokesman Sgt. Marco Santana said.
