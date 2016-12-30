Salt River Bridge rollover closes all...

Salt River Bridge rollover closes all but 1 lane on I-10 eastbound

16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

A semi-truck rolled over on the Salt River bridge of eastbound Interstate 10 early Friday, closing all but one travel lane as the morning commute shifted into high gear.

