Ruling states not all death row inmates get new hearing
Nearly half of the 384 people who woke up on Florida's death row Thursday morning may get a new sentencing hearing. In three separate rulings Thursday, Florida's high court ruled that some, but not all, death row inmates are entitled to a new sentence, and the state has already prepared to send some inmates back to the general prison population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|6 hr
|Retribution
|15
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 20
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC