Prop 206 Remains Unsettled: Constitutional Challenge and Interim FAQs Keep Us Guessing
Proposition 206 , the minimum wage and paid sick time referendum that decisively passed in last month's election with over 58 percent of votes cast, may never become effective if a newly filed lawsuit proves successful. In the meantime, the Industrial Commission of Arizona issued their initial FAQs in a newly-released document, Frequently Asked Questions About Minimum Wage and Earned Paid Sick Time designed to provide guidance for employers and employees on both the new minimum wage and the paid sick time provisions.
