"Operation Grinch Stopper" leads to 157 arrests in Arizona

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with partnering state, local and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted "Operation Grinch Stopper 2016," this past weekend, which resulted in 178 warrants being cleared and 157 arrests statewide, including several in Yuma County. Operation Grinch Stopper, now in its fifth year, targets fugitives who are wanted for outstanding arrest warrants for violent crimes, such as robbery, burglary, theft, larceny and various drug offenses.

