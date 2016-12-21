Officer caught up in prostitution probe loses certification
A Tucson police officer caught up in an investigation into a prostitution ring has given up his certification to serve as an officer in Arizona. The Arizona Daily Star reports that the board that oversees police certifications has accepted a consent agreement with Oscar Ramos.
