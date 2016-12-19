Update: Loop 101 reopened after 7-vehicle crash causes backups A seven vehicle collision early Monday morning caused major backups on the Loop 101 northbound near 90th street. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2i6JICN Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received reports about 5:50 a.m. of a crash near 90th Street with one vehicle facing the wrong way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.