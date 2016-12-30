If you're involved in a freeway fender bender, the misconception that it's best to stay put can sometimes leave you in danger, create hazardous slowing and lane changes for all drivers, and increase risks for emergency responders. Life tip: What to do after a non-injury, fender bender collision If you're involved in a freeway fender bender, the misconception that it's best to stay put can sometimes leave you in danger, create hazardous slowing and lane changes for all drivers, and increase risks for emergency responders.

