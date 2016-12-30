Life tip: What to do after a non-inju...

Life tip: What to do after a non-injury, fender bender collision

If you're involved in a freeway fender bender, the misconception that it's best to stay put can sometimes leave you in danger, create hazardous slowing and lane changes for all drivers, and increase risks for emergency responders.

