Interstate 17 closed at Thomas Road i...

Interstate 17 closed at Thomas Road in Phoenix following shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Interstate 17 closed at Thomas Road in Phoenix following shooting Interstate 17 is closed both ways at Thomas Road in Phoenix following a shooting, officials said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2horVJN The Phoenix Fire Department said there are two male victims in serious condition suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Tue Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Mon Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
awakened changes state Nov '16 anonymous 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,875 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,601

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC