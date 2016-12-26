Interstate 17 closed at Thomas Road in Phoenix following shooting
Interstate 17 closed at Thomas Road in Phoenix following shooting Interstate 17 is closed both ways at Thomas Road in Phoenix following a shooting, officials said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2horVJN The Phoenix Fire Department said there are two male victims in serious condition suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Mon
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC