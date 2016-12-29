A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senate youth program A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iJ9wVQ A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Henry Rosas Ibarra of Glendale and Meena Venkataramanan of Tucson were chosen from more than 80 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.