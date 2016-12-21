Former LVPD officer arrested in Surprise for DUI

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect falsely reported that he had explosives in his vehicle after causing a crash. 41-year-old Joseph Landrum, a former officer with the Las Vegas Police Department, allegedly caused the three vehicle crash near the US 60 and Bell Road Tuesday night around 8 p.m. DPS ordinance experts were called to the scene and determined that the scene was safe and there were no explosives.

