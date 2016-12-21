Former LVPD officer arrested in Surprise for DUI
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a DUI suspect falsely reported that he had explosives in his vehicle after causing a crash. 41-year-old Joseph Landrum, a former officer with the Las Vegas Police Department, allegedly caused the three vehicle crash near the US 60 and Bell Road Tuesday night around 8 p.m. DPS ordinance experts were called to the scene and determined that the scene was safe and there were no explosives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC