Football participation in Arizona high schools on the rise despite concussion concerns
Football participation in Arizona high schools on the rise despite concussion concerns In many parts of the country, high schools are shutting down football programs because of falling participation numbers. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hw3j1T The state of Arizona has a strong representation in the NFL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James d blasingim
|7 hr
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC