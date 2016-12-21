Fast lanes at Arizona-Mexico crossing to stay open longer
Federal officials say they're extending operating hours for the fast lanes at the busy DeConcini port of entry in Nogales. Border crossing lanes for drivers who are part of the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, or SENTRI, will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight on weekends starting on Friday.
