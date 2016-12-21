Fast lanes at Arizona-Mexico crossing...

Fast lanes at Arizona-Mexico crossing to stay open longer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

Federal officials say they're extending operating hours for the fast lanes at the busy DeConcini port of entry in Nogales. Border crossing lanes for drivers who are part of the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection, or SENTRI, will now be open from 6 a.m. until midnight on weekends starting on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 7 hr tomin cali 3
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Tue Solarman 1
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
awakened changes state Nov 24 anonymous 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,534 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,296

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC