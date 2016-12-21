Effort to dodge Ariz. wage hike underway

Effort to dodge Ariz. wage hike underway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Yuma Sun

Business interests are making a last-ditch effort to keep hundreds of thousands of Arizonans from getting a big wage hike on Sunday. Attorney Brett Johnson representing the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other business groups is telling the state Supreme Court that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley was legally wrong last week in refusing to block Proposition 206 from taking effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James d blasingim 16 hr Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,071

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC