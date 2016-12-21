City group wants suit over gun-destruction policy tossed
The association representing Arizona cities and towns is urging the state Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit that protests the city's policy of destroying guns seized by police. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns says in friend of the court brief filed Wednesday that the Arizona Constitution gives charter cities like Tucson the complete right to do what their leaders decide to do with city property.
