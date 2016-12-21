City group wants suit over gun-destru...

City group wants suit over gun-destruction policy tossed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The association representing Arizona cities and towns is urging the state Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit that protests the city's policy of destroying guns seized by police. The League of Arizona Cities and Towns says in friend of the court brief filed Wednesday that the Arizona Constitution gives charter cities like Tucson the complete right to do what their leaders decide to do with city property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James d blasingim 19 hr Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,893 • Total comments across all topics: 277,447,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC