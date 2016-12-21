Cibola JSA members win speaking awards

Cibola JSA members win speaking awards

Cibola High School Junior Statesmen of America members Audrey Ruiz and Victoria Arrayales won best speaker awards for their outstanding performances at debate at the club's fall state convention in November. Audrey Ruiz and Victoria Arrayales won best speaker awards for their outstanding performances at debate.

