Cibola JSA members win speaking awards
Cibola High School Junior Statesmen of America members Audrey Ruiz and Victoria Arrayales won best speaker awards for their outstanding performances at debate at the club's fall state convention in November. Audrey Ruiz and Victoria Arrayales won best speaker awards for their outstanding performances at debate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Mon
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC