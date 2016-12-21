Christmas Went Green This Year
Cannabis was apparently the real winner this Christmas after retail shops in states where the drug is legal saw sales increase by 21-percent leading up to the holiday on Sunday. Baker, a marijuana-software firm that runs customer-service systems in dispensaries, said pot sales were up significantly in states with legal medical and recreational marijuana use including California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and Arizona the week before Christmas, USA Today reported Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC