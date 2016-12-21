Christmas Went Green This Year

Cannabis was apparently the real winner this Christmas after retail shops in states where the drug is legal saw sales increase by 21-percent leading up to the holiday on Sunday. Baker, a marijuana-software firm that runs customer-service systems in dispensaries, said pot sales were up significantly in states with legal medical and recreational marijuana use including California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, New Mexico and Arizona the week before Christmas, USA Today reported Friday.

