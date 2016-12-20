Business groups back in court seeking...

Business groups back in court seeking to block Arizona minimum-wage increase

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Attorneys for various business interests told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday that a preliminary injunction on the wage hike is justified. Business groups back in court seeking to block Arizona minimum-wage increase Attorneys for various business interests told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday that a preliminary injunction on the wage hike is justified.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 7 hr tomin cali 3
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Tue Solarman 1
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
awakened changes state Nov 24 anonymous 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,409

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC