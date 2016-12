Arizona to rehire 40 fired DES employees

Winter Storm Warning issued December 23 at 1:47PM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 1:46PM MST expiring December 25 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Gila, Maricopa, Pinal Areal Flood Advisory issued December 23 at 1:25PM MST expiring December 23 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 1:16PM MST expiring December 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Winter Storm Watch issued December 23 at 10:01AM MST expiring December 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Navajo, Yavapai Areal Flood Advisory issued December 23 at 9:11AM MST expiring December 23 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino, Gila, Yavapai PHOENIX - The State of Arizona is offering to rehire Department of Economic Security employees who were fired by former Director Tim ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.