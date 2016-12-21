Arizona Says Most DES Firings Were Handled Properly - But 40 People Will Get Their Jobs Back
A program that allowed fired Arizona Department of Economic Security employees to appeal to get their jobs back has ended, with officials deciding that DES handled most of the terminations correctly. Last month, Governor Doug Ducey fired the businessman he appointed nearly two years ago to lead DES, Tim Jeffries, following increasingly troubling news stories about Jeffries' leadership of the agency, including the mass firings first reported last year by New Times .
