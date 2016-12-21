Arizona officials: Camp in north Mesa with homeless veterans can stay
Arizona Department of Transportation officials said a camp in Mesa where many homeless veterans are staying near Loop 202 won't have to relocate. Arizona officials: Camp in north Mesa with homeless veterans can stay Arizona Department of Transportation officials said a camp in Mesa where many homeless veterans are staying near Loop 202 won't have to relocate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC