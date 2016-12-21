Arizona lawmaker retreats vary by party in cost, content
Arizona lawmakers have been gathering for annual retreats to discuss their priorities for the upcoming legislative session, and the price tag for the Democrat and Republican events varied dramatically. House Republicans paid $20,000 for their two-day event - some of it funded by lobbyists - that included meetings at a bar, restaurant and University of Phoenix Stadium, while Democrats held a retreat at the Arizona Education Association for $1,400, The Arizona Capitol Times reported .
