Arizona grand jury indicts Phoenix man on terrorism charges
Derrick Thompson, also known as Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was indicted on three counts of terrorism-related charges stemming from an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix field office. Arizona grand jury indicts Phoenix man on terrorism charges Derrick Thompson, also known as Abu Talib Al-Amriki, was indicted on three counts of terrorism-related charges stemming from an investigation by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force Phoenix field office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James d blasingim
|Thu
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC