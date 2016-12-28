Arizona DUI patrols out in force through New Year's Eve
Driving under the influence arrests appear to be going down this holiday season but the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety and local police agencies are planning to continue cracking down with statewide DUI task-forces all week, officials said. Arizona is a no-tolerance state for DUIs, meaning you can be arrested with a blood-alcohol content higher than the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
