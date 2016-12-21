Arizona court to rule on sentencings in Tucson murder cases
Arizona Supreme Court justices is scheduled to rule Friday whether two inmates serving life prison terms will be resentenced for murder convictions for separate Tucson killings committed in the 1990s when they were juveniles. The rulings are due in a Supreme Court review of a Court of Appeal ruling in the cases of Gregory Nidez Valencia Jr. and Joey Lee Healer.
