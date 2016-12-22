Arizona businesses to appeal minimum-...

Arizona businesses to appeal minimum-wage ruling

Thursday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona business leaders will appeal a court ruling refusing to halt the new minimum-wage rates from going into effect Jan. 1. "Given the fast-approaching implementation date of Jan. 1, 2017, we believe an appeal to the state Supreme Court is appropriate and necessary," said Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesman Garrick Taylor on Thursday.

