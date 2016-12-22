Arizona businesses to appeal minimum-wage ruling
Arizona business leaders will appeal a court ruling refusing to halt the new minimum-wage rates from going into effect Jan. 1. "Given the fast-approaching implementation date of Jan. 1, 2017, we believe an appeal to the state Supreme Court is appropriate and necessary," said Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry spokesman Garrick Taylor on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
