Arizona agrees not to use midazolam in executions; same drug at issue in Alabama
Arizona has agreed to stop using midazolam as one of the drugs in its lethal injection cocktail for executions - the same drug at the center of botched execution claims by attorneys for an Alabama inmate who heaved, gasped for breath and coughed for 13 minutes during his execution earlier this month. In an agreement filed Monday in an on-going federal lawsuit by a group of Arizona death row inmates the Arizona Department of Corrections agreed that it "will never again use midazolam, or any other benzodiazepine, as part of a drug protocol in a lethal injection execution."
