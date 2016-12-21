Arizona agrees not to use midazolam i...

Arizona agrees not to use midazolam in executions; same drug at issue in Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Alabama Live

Arizona has agreed to stop using midazolam as one of the drugs in its lethal injection cocktail for executions - the same drug at the center of botched execution claims by attorneys for an Alabama inmate who heaved, gasped for breath and coughed for 13 minutes during his execution earlier this month. In an agreement filed Monday in an on-going federal lawsuit by a group of Arizona death row inmates the Arizona Department of Corrections agreed that it "will never again use midazolam, or any other benzodiazepine, as part of a drug protocol in a lethal injection execution."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... 7 hr tomin cali 3
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Tue Solarman 1
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside... Dec 20 kyman 3
whit Dec 20 kyman 4
News Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st... Dec 12 tommyz420 1
awakened changes state Nov 24 anonymous 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC