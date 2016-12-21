7 Ways Trump's Administration Could Destroy Social Welfare in Arizona

Every day seems to bring another headline about a new nominee from President-elect Donald Trump, and with it, a renewed sense of horror among his critics - a climate-change denier at the Environmental Protection Agency; a retired neurosurgeon with no experience in government or management at Housing and Urban Development; the leader of a fast-food chain who doesn't believe in minimum wage or workers' rights at the Department of Labor; the former editor of the alt-right publication Breitbart as chief strategist.

