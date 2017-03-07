Yesterdays: 07/03/17
Dr. Greg Murry, formerly of the Springdale School District, officially took over the superintendent position for Conway schools. He said he started his first morning on the job "building the bridges of communication."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Jessiker
|37,520
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Fri
|History Lesson
|7
|Our growth story
|Fri
|scotbarb
|25
|Jermaine Taylor Updates
|Jun 23
|boxerboy
|1
|Severe Weather Possible
|Jun 23
|anonymous
|1
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC