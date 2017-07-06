United Way of Central Arkansas welcom...

United Way of Central Arkansas welcomes 19 new partners

Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

The United Way of Central Arkansas just finished the allocation process welcoming 19 partner agencies with 28 funded programs, one of which is "Charity Tracker," a program administered by the United Way of Central Arkansas that is provided to the community for free. The United Way for Central Arkansas has more than 110 churches, service providers and organizations using our Charity Tracker program.

Chicago, IL

