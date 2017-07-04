UCA Archives home to 360 unique collections
The University of Central Arkansas Archives Director Jimmy Bryant shows the Log Cabin Democrat one of the 360 collections the archives hold. In addition to the collections, the UCA archives is home to more than 10,000 books on Arkansas, thousands of pamphlets and other paper documents regarding the state's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 min
|BARNEYII
|37,625
|Our growth story
|Tue
|Fat As Liz
|29
|It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14)
|Tue
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 30
|History Lesson
|7
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC