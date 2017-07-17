Two children found in submerged truck...

Two children found in submerged truck die; 2 arrested

7 hrs ago

SALINE CO., Ark. Police in Arkansas say they found the bodies of two small children in a truck submerged in a pond, reports CBS affiliate WTHV .

