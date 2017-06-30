Twenty-nine Arkansans Win Permits for 2017 Arkansas Elk Hunt
Twenty-nine Arkansans will have the opportunity to hunt for and harvest an Arkansas elk during the public land elk hunts this October and November after being drawn during the annual Buffalo River Elk Festival. More than 3,000 applications from online registrations taken in May filled the squirrel cage on center stage at the festival in Jasper on Saturday.
