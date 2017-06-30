The Latest: 911 calls show chaotic scene after club shooting

Robert Holt, right, of Let Our Violence End, L.O.V.E., speaks during a candlelight vigil in response to the mass shooting in the early morning at the Power Ultra Lounge, in Little Rock, Ark., Saturday, July 1, 2017. Clubgoers screamed and scrambled for cover as dozens of gunshots rang out during a rap concert, leaving more than two dozen people injured in a shooting that police said may be gang-related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.