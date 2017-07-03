State/FEMA Disaster Center To Be in Harrison to Help Arkansans

A mobile State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will visit Harrison in Boone County from Wednesday, July 5 to Friday, July 7, to help those whose homes or businesses were affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 26 and May 19. Disaster Recovery Centers are staffed with representatives from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications.

