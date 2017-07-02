Rapper Arrested After Arkansas Club Shooting on Warrants Unrelated to Melee
A rapper who was performing at an Arkansas nightclub when more than two dozen people were wounded in a burst of gunfire this weekend was arrested early on Sunday for outstanding warrants unrelated to the shooting, law enforcement officials said. Ricky Hampton, 25, from Memphis, Tennessee, who performs under the name Finesse 2 Tymes, was arrested outside the Side Effects Club in Birmingham, Alabama, at 1:15 a.m. on charges of aggravated assault with a gun, Cliff LaBarge, a U.S. Marshals Service spokesman, said in an email.
