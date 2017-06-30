Over the line: Marijuana won't be leg...

Over the line: Marijuana won't be legal in Texas

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Coming soon to Texarkana, a transformation of life-altering proportions: Medicine on one side of the street but an illegal substance on the other. As Arkansas readies to become the first state in the Bible Belt where marijuana is legally prescribed and sold to patients, officials in Texarkana, Texas, say police there will not recognize Arkansas' pot permission slips during traffic stops and can arrest people for drug possession.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min Reality Check 37,591
News Our growth story 11 hr Fat As Liz 29
News It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14) 13 hr Longrod JOHN Long... 3
News Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue Jun 30 History Lesson 7
News Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ... Jun 20 Citizen 13
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... Jun 13 spud 38
News To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju... Jun 13 Anita Bryant s Jihad 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,740 • Total comments across all topics: 282,238,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC