Over the line: Marijuana won't be legal in Texas
Coming soon to Texarkana, a transformation of life-altering proportions: Medicine on one side of the street but an illegal substance on the other. As Arkansas readies to become the first state in the Bible Belt where marijuana is legally prescribed and sold to patients, officials in Texarkana, Texas, say police there will not recognize Arkansas' pot permission slips during traffic stops and can arrest people for drug possession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Reality Check
|37,591
|Our growth story
|11 hr
|Fat As Liz
|29
|It's a runoff for District 17 state senate seat (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Longrod JOHN Long...
|3
|Lawyers' delegates to vote on ballot issue
|Jun 30
|History Lesson
|7
|Democratic legislator hopes scandal won't curb ...
|Jun 20
|Citizen
|13
|Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves...
|Jun 13
|spud
|38
|To boycott, or not to boycott over Trumpian 'Ju...
|Jun 13
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC