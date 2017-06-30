Northwest Arkansas group protests healthcare plan

WEBVTT SPRINGDALE.SHE HAS MORE WITH THEIR MESSAGE.JAMIE: FOR FIVE HOURS, MEMBERSOF THE GROUP "OZARK INDIVISIBLE"STOOD OUTSIDE TOM COTTON'SPRINGDALE OFFICE, HOPING FORTHE CHANCE TO SHARE THEIRSTORIES WITH HIM DIRECTLY.I MET TWO MOTHERS WHO DROVOURS JUST SO THEY COULD SHARETHEIR STRUGGLES.ASK -- >> THE PEOPLE THAT ARESHOUTING ARE NOT BAD PEOPLE.THEY'RE NOT OF A DIFFERENT CLASSTHAN ANYONE ELSE.THEY'RE SCARED.THEY'RE ANGRY BECAUSE THEY'RESCARED, AND THEY DON'T KNOW WHATTHEY'RE GOING TO DO.JAMIE: ALYSSA TOMILSON AND KIMMATTHEWS KELLER ARE MOTHERS,BOTH HAVE CHILDREN WITH AUTISM.THEY SAY IF THE PROPOSED HEALTHCARE BILL IS PASSED, THECHILDREN'S FUTURE COULD BEDRASTICALLY DIFFERENT.FOR EXAMPLE, THEY MAY HAVE LESSACCESS TO THERAPY.>> WE'RE DOING EVERYTHING WEALREADY CAN TO SURE THEY HAVE-- TO ENSURE THAT THEY HAVE THEBEST LIFE THEY POSSIBLY CAN.JAMIE: THESE MOMS SAY THIS BILLIS BIGGER THAN JUST ... (more)

