Negligent homicide charges filed in Arkansas kids' deaths

Negligent homicide charges have been filed against a 30-year-old man in the deaths of two young children who drowned after the truck they were in rolled into a pond. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports charges were filed against Jonathan Daniel Welborn in the deaths of 2-year-old Sofia Welborn and 6-month-old Zane Welborn.

Chicago, IL

