Mike Huckabee: Secret Service could only 'stomach' interviewing Kathy Griffin for one hour
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee thinks Secret Service agents needed more than one hour to interview comedian Kathy Griffin but they couldn't "stomach" spending more time with her. "Secret Service interviewed Kathy Griffin for 1 hr; they needed more time, but that's all they could stomach; Agents in de-tox now," Huckabee tweeted Wednesday.
Read more at Washington Examiner.
