Local organizations receive grants
Stacy Hurst, Department of Arkansas Heritage director , presents Linda Langley of the Faulkner County Museum Board with a $20,000 grant for the museum. The Historic Preservation Grant was awarded to the museum from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program for window restoration at the 1896 Faulkner County Jail that houses the museum.
