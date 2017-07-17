Little Rock police: 25 people shot at nightclub
Police said 17 people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday after a dispute at a downtown Little Rock nightclub. The city's police chief said officers suspect multiple people fired weapons, but that the incident was not terror-related.
