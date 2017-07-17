Huckabee: Trump should have ignored 'Morning Joe' attacks
There are 9 comments on the The Hill story from 15 hrs ago, titled Huckabee: Trump should have ignored 'Morning Joe' attacks. In it, The Hill reports that:
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Saturday that President Trump should have resisted the urge to comment on Morning Joe's attacks, saying they weren't worth the trouble. "This is a mosquito bite.
#1 14 hrs ago
The point is not whether the "Morning Joe" comments hit home or whether Ill Duce Trump needed to pay any attention to them, the point is the misogynistic, un Presidential nature of the replies that were prompted. As usual the Huckabee clan has produced something ugly and vacuous.
#2 14 hrs ago
and everybody should ignore Hiccupabee
#3 13 hrs ago
It has nothing to do with misogyny, but with the effectiveness of a counterpunch.
For woman, the effective counterpunch is the female theme. And if woman does not want to get such a counterpunch, she can refrain from giving punches. The point is that if woman wants to be treated as a lady, she has to behave as lady. If however she behaves like a pig, than she opened herself to a counterpunch, and she cannot expect to dictate what kind of counterpunch it is allowed to be. Throwing dirty punches, and playing the woman card, when the punch is returned, is too cheep a tactic.
“Yeah, but...”
Since: Sep 11
5,531
MILKY WAY
#4 12 hrs ago
How many elections did Huckabee win?
#5 11 hrs ago
Naturally you don't care if high government officials are openly sexist...or racist or homophobic.
#6 11 hrs ago
More than Ill Duce Trump by a factor of three, idiot.
#7 4 hrs ago
I usually do not agree with Huckabee...but in my opinion he is right. No matter what the media says about him he should ignore them. After all, he is President and they are not. Now his feud with the media has gotten worse. He just needs to ignore everything.....BUT...he does not have the ability. He is not the first President to be criticized and he certainly will not be the last. Trump needs to grow up.
#8 4 hrs ago
Go choke yourself snowflake.
Since: Jun 17
439
#9 2 hrs ago
I'll try to put this simply, in deference to you and the other knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing chauvinists here. ;-)
Mika's remarks against Trump are all based on his words and deeds. Trump's counterpunch was towards her, personnaly, based on her appearance.
This is what Trump does when he receives criticism or disapproval from a strong or accomplished woman, basically any woman who may be in a position to challenge what he views as his right to authority. He crassly mentions something about her that is physical, usually referring to a facial feature. When you do that, all consideration of her standing, her credentials, her accomplishments as a career professional, are immediately ignored. She is suddenly no longer viewed as a professional doing her job, whatever that job may be. Instead, all focus is on her looks.
Men have trouble understanding this because it doesn't work with men (with the exception of that one disabled reporter). When Trump goes after men, the attack is always directed at his view of the man's success or lack thereof.
The pig, my friends, is Trump.
