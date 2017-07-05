Huckabee: Trump, Putin Will Size Each Other Up Like 'Ali and Frazier'
The upcoming meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are like "two alpha males coming together in a pre-fight press conference," and it's hard to tell what will be coming up, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Wednesday. "This is Ali and Frazier," he told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program.
