Groups eye Hope for medical pot cultivation
Two groups have shown interest in opening a medical cannabis cultivation center in Hope, Ark., which could be used in agricultural research and possibly provide as many as 35 jobs, a city official said. Hope, Ark., Mayor Steve Montgomery said he cannot divulge their names because the groups are in the process of filling out the application.
